FOLSOM (CBS13) — Authorities say a seven-year-old boy died in a drowning at Nimbus Flat over the weekend.
California State Parks officials say the boy was at the lake with his family when he went missing Saturday afternoon. Family started searching for him just before 4 p.m. after noticing he was missing.
Folsom Lake State Recreation Area staff didn't get a report of the missing boy until just before 4:30 p.m.
Once learning that the boy was last seen in the water, state parks lifeguards cleared the beach and started diving for him.
Lifeguards eventually found the boy just before 5 p.m. in about 20 feet of water. CPR was started and he was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center, but the boy was soon pronounced dead.
The name of the boy has not been released at this point.