PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A tractor-trailer that was carrying dozens of cows overturned in rural Placer County on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near Gold Hill and Chili Hill roads, northwest of Newcastle.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the trailer ended up on its side.
A total of 71 cows were on board at the time. Only minor injuries have been reported, California Highway Patrol says.
Officers say the cows are now being off-loaded onto a nearby property for the time being.
Both Gold Hill and Chili Hill roads are closed in the area due to the incident. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.