HUGHSON (CBS13) — Crews say the fire that put out a lot of smoke in Hughson early Tuesday morning started in the basement of a home.
Firefighters responded to the scene along Mountain View Road, near Hatch Road, around 4:30 a.m.READ MORE: 1 Dead In Shooting Outside Elk Grove Hotel
Heavy smoke was coming from the home, but no flames were visible.READ MORE: Mama Bear And Cubs Crash South Lake Tahoe Beach: 'It Was Super Cute'
The fire apparently started in the basement, firefighters say. It’s unclear if anyone was in the home when it caught fire, but no injuries were reported.
Hatch Road at Santa Fe had to be shut down for some time due to the heavy smoke going across the road.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Teacher Recorded Using Racist Language In Class
Firefighters have since contained the flames. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.