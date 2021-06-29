MANTECA (CBS13) — A Manteca man who allegedly attacked his own father with a dumbbell has been arrested after being barricaded in a home for nearly a full day.
Manteca police say, a little after 4 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Crom Street to investigate a report of an assault. Officers learned that 34-year-old Fairose Qayeum had allegedly hit his father in the head with a dumbbell.
After talking with family members, officers decided to not go into the home to try and not escalate the incident any further. Family members also initially said they didn’t want Qayeum prosecuted for the alleged attack.
Later that afternoon, however, family members contacted Manteca police again and reported that Qayeum was still in the home and still agitated.
This time, family members said they wanted Qayeum prosecuted for the alleged attack – and also asked for an Emergency Protection Order that was initially declined.
A search and arrest warrant was issued Monday night by a judge and officers went to try and get Qayeum out, but he was still reportedly in an agitated state and refused. SWAT, hostage negotiators and other personnel had surrounded the home by this point.
Just after midnight, after several hours of trying to get Qayeum to come out, officers decided on putting gas into the home. This finally got Qayeum to exit, police say, and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Qayeum is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.