Natomas Teacher Chosen By NASA To Fly On High-Altitude Astronomy PlaneDomina Stamas, a local teacher who set her sights high, is truly going above and beyond. She is one of just a handful of teachers select to fly into the stratosphere on a NASA mission. A teacher at the newly opened Westlake Charter High School in Natomas, Stamas was chosen to take part in the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors Program, which gives STEM teachers real-world experience to bring back to their students.

West Sacramento Teacher Partners With USO On Grandfather's WWII Military Band RecordingSongs of yester-year coming back to life courtesy of Richard Burt’s grandson, Jason. After starting negotiations with USO in December 2020, the two put pen to paper in late June 2021 forming a deal to do just what Burt described. There’s another goal aside from raising green and building a lasting legacy with the great sound and grainy film. It’s also bringing home something gold that would mean mission accomplished.

Death Toll Rises To 12 In Florida Condo CollapsePresident Biden is scheduled to visit the area of the collapse on Thursday. Today is the 6th day of the collapse. Family members hope to find loved ones possibly still alive under the rubble.

Man Accused Of Stealing From Gold Run Church, Assaulting Caretaker ArrestedSurveillance video from right outside Pioneer Union Church shows a suspect breaking into a storage shed through a winnow. Moments later, he tries to leave through the front door with a bag in hand. When the church's caretaker stops him, the man allegedly assaults the caretaker, fires a gunshot, then runs away. He was arrested by authorities a short time later.

6/29/21 PM Digi-CastSunny and seasonal!

