Stanislaus County Teen With Cerebral Palsy Gets Special Set Of WheelsA teenager with a disability has a new set of wheels. She always wanted to drive and tonight she is getting behind the wheel of a special new car. It is the dream of every teenager, the day they get their driver's license but for soon-to-be 16-year-old Michelle, that dream may never become a reality. But now she has an electric scooter that looks like a tiny car with a seatbelt, turn signals and even a windshield wiper and horn. In California, they follow the same rules of the road as a bicycle.

2 hours ago

Sacramento Police Catch Escaped Inmate From Nevada; 1 Still At LargeSacramento police caught an escaped inmate from Nevada today. Two Carson City inmates escaped during a work detail. The car's owner had a tracking device on it and called police. The other escaped inmate 28- year-old Kobe is still at large.

2 hours ago

El Dorado County Firefighter Facing Felony Charges For PosessinA Sacramento Metro Fire captain is trying to save his own career after being arrested for manufacturing and possessing a cache of assault weapons in his home.

2 hours ago

Elk Grove Cosmetic Surgeon Accused Of Malpractice Surrenders LicenseAn Elk Grove doctor, Mahmoud Khattab, is no longer allowed to practice medicine after, patients say, he butchered them leaving them in pain. One of those patients is now talking with us. She says she went in for laser lipo but wasn't numbed and left with scars.

2 hours ago

Bears Frolic At Busy South Lake Tahoe BeachSome big, hairy guests surprised swimmers at a beach in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The mama bear first grabbed a family's cooler and started eating their leftovers before deciding on a family swim with everyone else surrounding them.

3 hours ago