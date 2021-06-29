COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Socks4Seniors
P.O. Box 41 Lodi
Venmo Socks4Senior FEIN – 37-1992212
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/helpsocks4seniors

Dave’s Farm Stand
http://www.vierrafarms.com
IG and FB @davespumpkinpatch
Hours Monday-Friday 10-7, Sat/Sun 10-5

READ MORE: New California Laws Taking Effect On Thursday Address Assault Rifles, Student Loans

Bokisch Winery
http://www.Bokischvineyards.com
@Bokischvineyards

Studio AGF
2220 J Street Suite 7
Sacramento
@alexagarciafitness
http://www.alexagarciafitness.com

JA Morant
6 EPISODE DOCU-SERIES. PART 1 AND 2 ARE NOW AVAILABLE ON CRACKLE WHICH IS FREE TO STREAM. 6 EPISODE DOCU-SERIES. PART 1 AND 2 ARE NOW AVAILABLE ON CRACKLE WHICH IS FREE TO STREAM.

UC Davis Cap Contest
UC Davis Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/UCDavis/
UC Davis Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/ucdavis/
UC Davis Twitter – https://twitter.com/ucdavis

READ MORE: Carmichael Rampage Suspect Identified As Jorge Armando Zepeda, 39

For more graduation content and uplifting stories from grads, follow the #UCDavisGrad hashtag.

Fireworks Safety
To report illegal fireworks:
Call 311 or email reportfireworks@saccounty.net
http://www.metrofire.ca.gov
IG: @metro_fire
Twitter: @metrofirepio

R&D Sandos
Social Media: Instagram/Facebook: @Rdsandos
The Creative Space
1525 U St. Sacramento

 

MORE NEWS: Law Enforcement Officers Shoot, Kill Man Near Pot Farms Evacuated By Lava Fire In Siskiyou County

 