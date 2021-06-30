FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A Butte County man who dated a woman whose remains were found in a remote area northeast of Chico four years after she vanished was arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities announced Wednesday.
Dustin Kimball, 47, of Magalia, was arrested Tuesday after detectives stopped his car in Chico, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: Modesto Organization Rehabs Old Wheelchairs To Ship Worldwide To Those In Need
Kimball was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.READ MORE: Crews Battle Wildfire In Plumas National Forest
Kimball is suspected of killing Jennifer Moore, 41, who vanished in June 2017. Her remains were found in January in a remote area of Forest Ranch.MORE NEWS: 'One Of The Best House Guests': Nevada City Homeowners Scare Away Bear Inside Their Home
Investigators said they found evidence leading them to Kimball, who had been dating Moore.