PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews were battling a fast-growing wildfire in the Plumas National Forest on Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Forest Service Plumas, the fire had burned around 65 acres by 5:30 p.m. – up from approximately 2 acres less than an hour before. Though, the forest service said the fire was initially reported just after 2:45 p.m.READ MORE: Modesto Organization Rehabs Old Wheelchairs To Ship Worldwide To Those In Need
The blaze, dubbed the Dotta Fire, was burning in the Dotta Canyon area north of Beckwourth. See photos of the Dotta Fire below.
Nearly a dozen fire engines were at the scene along with multiple air units, the forest service said.READ MORE: Butte County Man Arrested In Connection To Death Of Woman Found In Remote Area
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This story is developing. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.MORE NEWS: 'One Of The Best House Guests': Nevada City Homeowners Scare Away Bear Inside Their Home