MODESTO (CBS13) — Deputies say they discovered a dead body after a reported home invasion near Modesto.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out to investigate the home invasion along the 3900 block of Blue Gum Avenue, northwest of Modesto, around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A body was then found by deputies inside the home.
It's unclear how the person died.
No information about a suspect has been released at this time.