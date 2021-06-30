SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One man is dead and another man was hurt in an early morning shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex.
Sacramento police say, a little before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Cadillac Drive to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. At the La Provence apartment complex, officers then found two shooting victims.
Officers say one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation and are combing the area for witnesses and evidence.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.