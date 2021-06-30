MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman suspected of an attempted home invasion at a rural home near Modesto was shot and killed by a resident, authorities say.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 8 p.m., a suspect had apparently tried to get into a property along the 3900 block of Blue Gum Avenue by smashing a sliding glass door with a fire extinguisher.

CBS13 was told by neighbors that a couple in their 80s live in the home. The pair started calling their nearby neighbors for help – and also armed themselves, deputies say.

Investigators say the residents warned the intruder, but the woman kept trying to get into the home. She also reportedly threatened to kill the residents, deputies say.

At some point, one of the homeowners then fired a single shot at the suspect – hitting her in the torso. The now-mortally wounded suspect was then able to break into one of the cars in the garage, where she soon died.

Neighbors in the area, like Eli Barry, saw the lights and heard the sirens and wondered what happened. He says he felt concerned for his quiet, farming community.

“They had to have known they were elderly and they could get in, get out real easy,” Barry said.

He’s thankful the pair could protect themselves.

“Too many people out here, like the one who did this, carry guns and use them in the wrong way.”

No information about the suspect, other than that she was a woman, has been released. She was not known to the homeowners, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators note that early indications point to the shooting being an act of self-defense. The homeowners are cooperating with the investigation.