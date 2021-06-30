MODESTO (CBS13) — Two people have died and five others were injured – including two children – after a house fire in Modesto, authorities say.
Modesto Fire says crews responded to the scene along the 1900 block of El Sereno Street just after 7 a.m. There were reports of multiple people trapped inside, firefighters say.
Firefighters say two adults died in the fire. No details about the people who died have been released at this point.
The three other adults and two children who were hurt are being treated for burns.
Investigators say, despite reports of people hearing popping sounds at the start of the incident, there were no indications that fireworks were involved. Several rounds of ammunition were found in the house, however.
Members of the police and district attorney’s office will be brought in for the investigation, a standard practice after any fatal fire, officials say