OAKHURST (CBS13) — A Northern California man and self-proclaimed member of the “Proud Boys” group has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.
The US Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that 39-year-old Oakhurst resident Ricky Christopher Willden had been charged with federal assault, resisting officers, and physical violence crimes.
Prosecutors say Willden was captured on video in the crowd that cheered on the riot as the doors to the Capitol building were opened.
Later, prosecutors say Willden was also caught on video raising his hand and spraying an unknown substance from a green can towards police officers.
Willden was set to make is initial court appearance for the federal charges on Wednesday afternoon.
He joins a number of Northern California residents who have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot, including: Sean Michael McHugh from Auburn, Valerie Elaine Ehrke from Colusa County, Jorge Riley from Sacramento, and Tommy Allan from Rocklin.
In total, federal authorities say 465 people have been arrested on charges connected to the riot. Of that number, prosecutors say over 130 have been charged with assaulting or impending officers.