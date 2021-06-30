DAVIS (CBS13) —The plan to unclog traffic on a major Sacramento-area freeway took a big step forward.
Rep. John Garamendi (D-Davis) announced on Wednesday that the region has been awarded a $85.9 million grant from the US Department of Transportation for the Yolo 80 Corridor Improvement Project.
Caltrans and civic leaders have been talking for years about how to relieve traffic on Interstate 80 over the Yolo Causeway. As commutes have become longer, with many Sacramento-area residents taking jobs in the Bay Area, drivers have noticed a surge in paralyzing traffic during peak times along the six-lane causeway between Davis and West Sacramento.
Big news for our region! An $86 million federal grant has been announced for funding improvements on I80 in Yolo and Sac counties. Garamendi news release: https://t.co/Y8PBGDuAyB
— City of Davis (@CityofDavis) June 30, 2021
On Wednesday, Rep. Garamendi revealed one of the big changes that would be part of the project: 17 miles of toll lanes from the Yolo/Solano County line to Sacramento.
The toll lanes would stretch from I-80 to through Davis to the West El Camino Avenue and Interstate 5 at Highway 50. They would be the first toll lanes to appear in the Sacramento area.
Other parts of the project include re-stripping to add lanes on some parts of the stretch and installing meters on more onramps.
Caltrans estimates that the total cost of the project could range from $200 million to $610 million.
While the grant will help jumpstart the project, Caltrans estimates that the project will not be approved until 2022, with construction starting possibly in 2025.