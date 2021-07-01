MURPHYS (CBS13) – Calaveras County deputies arrested a man accused of trying to rob a group of young children at knifepoint, authorities said on Thursday.
Steven Mathew Pitsford, 22, of West Point, was booked into the county jail where he faces felony charges of attempted robbery and willful cruelty to a child along with misdemeanor charges of exhibiting a deadly weapon and battery.READ MORE: Crews Continue Battle Against Wildfire In Plumas National Forest
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Pitsford harassed a group of kids – between the ages of 10 and 12 – at Murphys Park in Murphys on Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE: Olivehurst Welfare Check Leads To Discovery Of Decomposing Body; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway
He allegedly showed a knife and demanded money. Investigators said the children said they didn’t have any money and walked away to tell their parents of the situation.
Deputies responded to the area and located Pitsford a short while later near the park’s gazebo. He was taken into custody without incident.MORE NEWS: Newsom Recall Election Date Set For Tuesday, Sep. 14
Pitsford is being held in the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $75,000.