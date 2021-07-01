SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man killed in an early morning shooting at a Sacramento Complex this week has been identified by the coroner’s office.
Sacramento police say, a little before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the La Provence complex along the 200 block of Cadillac Drive to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. At the scene, officers found two shooting victims.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The other person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 31-year-old Vacaville resident La Darien James.
No information about what may have led up to the shooting has been released.
Police have also not yet released any suspect information.