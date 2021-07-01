SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) – The date has been set for California’s recall election.
On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis scheduled the election that threatens to drive Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office for Sept. 14. The recall effort was the result of a political uprising driven by widespread angst over coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses.READ MORE: Olivehurst Welfare Check Leads To Discovery Of Decomposing Body; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway
The election in the nation’s most populous state will be a marquee contest with national implications, watched closely as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play.
The date was set by the state’s lieutenant governor after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.READ MORE: New California Gas Tax Hike Takes Effect, Drivers Now Paying Over 51 Cents Per Gallon In State Taxes
Many voters have yet to pay attention to the emerging election, while polls have shown Newsom would beat back the effort to remove him. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in heavily Democratic California since 2006.
Republican candidates have depicted Newsom as an incompetent fop, while Democrats have sought to frame the recall as driven by far-right extremists and supporters of former President Donald Trump.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.