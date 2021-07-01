NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Authorities say six men have been arrested on suspicion of trafficking more than a ton-worth of marijuana from California to Minnesota.
The Department of Justice alleges that the men – identified as Douglas Robert Finch, Danny William Gehl, Jr., David William Gehl, Frank Joseph Kittleson, Patrick Thomas Maykoski, and Daniel Richard Thomas – had been openly running the operation since 2016.
Prosecutors say the operation entailed sending a shipping crate from a warehouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, to another warehouse in North Highlands.
Once in California, prosecutors say the men would load up the crate full of marijuana. They would then put the crate on a delivery truck and send it back to Minnesota.
The suspects would then repackage the marijuana in large bags and boxes to be distributed, prosecutors say.
In total, the DOJ alleges that the group conspired to distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana over the course of the operation.
An investigation by Homeland Security and IRS-CID led to the indictments against the men announced on Wednesday.