OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a person’s body was found in an Olivehurst home in an advanced state of decomposition.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, late Wednesday morning, deputies showed up at a home along the 4400 block of Fleming Way to do a welfare check. A woman had called with concerns that she hadn’t seen her neighbor for months.READ MORE: Crews Continue Battle Against Wildfire In Plumas National Forest
Deputies say the neighbor also noticed how his cats were inside but it didn’t appear that anyone was caring for them.
At the home, deputies and Animal Care Services workers were met with silence. Deputies then went into the backyard to investigate further – that’s when they noticed through a sliding glass door a person dead inside.READ MORE: Calaveras Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Rob Group Of Kids At Knifepoint
The person was in a bedroom in an advanced state of decomposition, deputies say.
Detectives have since taken over the investigation due to some suspicious circumstances found in the home. No other details about what was found in the home has been released.MORE NEWS: Newsom Recall Election Date Set For Tuesday, Sep. 14
The person’s identity and their cause of death have not been determined at this point.