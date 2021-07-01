PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews on Thursday continued to battle a wildfire in the Plumas National Forest.
According to the U.S. Forest Service Plumas, the fire had grown to burn 350 acres with 5% containment as of Thursday afternoon. The forest service said Thursday that the wildfire had crossed over Horton Ridge and was backing into Horton Canyon.READ MORE: Calaveras Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Rob Group Of Kids At Knifepoint
The blaze, dubbed the Dotta Fire, was burning in the Dotta Canyon area north of Beckwourth. See photos of the Dotta Fire below.
The fire was initially reported just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and had burned about 80 acres as of the nighttime.READ MORE: Olivehurst Welfare Check Leads To Discovery Of Decomposing Body; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway
No evacuation orders have been issued but authorities on Wednesday night were warning those in the Dixie Valley to be on alert.
Several crews and dozers, along with multiple helicopters were working to build a direct fireline, the forest service saidMORE NEWS: Newsom Recall Election Date Set For Tuesday, Sep. 14
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.