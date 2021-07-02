CBS13 Investigates: Digging Deeper Into Recall Reimbursement RuleWe now know the date of the recall election and how much it will cost the state to hold the election, but it turns out there may be another cost to the taxpayer

12 minutes ago

Sammie Dacong, Inspiring Local Teen Who Helped Kids' Wishes Come True, DiesA Sacramento teen who spent her final years spreading happiness. Samantha "Sammie" Dacong passed away Thursday night after battling cancer. Make-a-Wish sent her to Disney World in 2013, but since then, Sammie had been raising money to grant other children's wishes. She raised over $130,000. Her goal was $165,000, which would be a record.

1 hour ago

Friday Evening Forecast - 7/2/21Dave Bender has your latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

2nd Deadly Shooting Of Suspected Home Intruder In Stanislaus County This WeekA suspect who had allegedly broken into a home near Modesto was shot and killed by a homeowner. It's the second such incident this week in Stanislaus County.

2 hours ago

Man's Decomposing Body Found Inside Of An Olivehurst HomeThe Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, late Wednesday morning, deputies showed up at a home along the 4400 block of Fleming Way to do a welfare check. A woman had called with concerns that she hadn’t seen her neighbor for months. She says she looked through a sliding glass door and spotted his body, which appeared to be decomposing, on a bed.

2 hours ago