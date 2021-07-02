SALIDA (CBS13) – Three people were arrested on murder charges in connection to a Salida man’s death that happened last December, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
The suspects were all located together Thursday in the Lake County city of Clearlake and booked into the Lake County Jail. After being transported to Stanislaus County Friday morning, the three individuals were taken to juvenile hall as authorities say they were minors at the time of 30-year-old Jamal Nejat's death on the night of December 22, 2020.
Their identities were not released.
Nejat was located in a car parked in a lot along the 4300 block of Salida Boulevard and was believed to be the victim of a violent assault, authorities said. He suffered major injuries and died later on at the hospital.
Details regarding the circumstances leading up to Nejat's death are still unclear at this time.
Just this week, Stanislaus detectives made a renewed push for any information from the public that could lead to an arrest.