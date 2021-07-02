Sammie Dacong, Inspiring Local Teen Who Helped Kids' Wishes Come True, DiesA Sacramento teen who spent her final years spreading happiness. Samantha "Sammie" Dacong passed away Thursday night after battling cancer. Make-a-Wish sent her to Disney World in 2013, but since then, Sammie had been raising money to grant other children's wishes. She raised over $130,000. Her goal was $165,000, which would be a record.

21 minutes ago

Friday Evening Forecast - 7/2/21Dave Bender has your latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

48 minutes ago

2nd Deadly Shooting Of Suspected Home Intruder In Stanislaus County This WeekA suspect who had allegedly broken into a home near Modesto was shot and killed by a homeowner. It's the second such incident this week in Stanislaus County.

50 minutes ago

Man's Decomposing Body Found Inside Of An Olivehurst HomeThe Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, late Wednesday morning, deputies showed up at a home along the 4400 block of Fleming Way to do a welfare check. A woman had called with concerns that she hadn’t seen her neighbor for months. She says she looked through a sliding glass door and spotted his body, which appeared to be decomposing, on a bed.

1 hour ago

Progress Being Made On Lava FireProgress is being made against a massive Lava Fire burning in Siskiyou County. That's where 1,200 people were allowed to return to homes today, but 2,300 are under evacuation orders. The fire has burned 24,000 acres and containment at 27 percent.

1 hour ago