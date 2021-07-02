VALLECITO (CBS13) – A Calaveras County man is in custody accused of fatally shooting a man in the Vallecito area this week, authorities said on Friday.
Donald Baldwin, 55, of Vallecito, was booked into the county jail on a charge of murder and multiple weapons charges.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report just after 3 a.m. Thursday of a deceased man in an area just off of Camp 9 Road in Vallecito, which is just east of Angels Camp. Investigators eventually identified Baldwin as the alleged shooter.
Numerous vehicles and trailers were present at the scene where the body was found, investigators said. Four dogs and 23 cats were taken into custody by Animal Services after being found living in one of the trailers.
Deputies said code enforcement officials were also called to the scene of the shooting due to sewage, waste and garbage being found in the area in addition to electrical issues.
The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear at this point. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin has been notified.