ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The man killed in a shooting outside of an Elk Grove hotel earlier this week has been identified as a Martinez resident.
Elk Grove police said, a little before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express off Highway 99 along W. Stockton Boulevard to investigate a report of a person down.
At the scene, a man was found shot. He was soon pronounced dead.
On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as 37-year-old Martinez resident David Falcon.
Adan Amador, 22, was arrested later Tuesday night in connection to the shooting.
Exactly what led up to the shooting, including any possible motive, is still unclear.