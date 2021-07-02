PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A wildfire that was ignited by a lightning strike forced evacuations in Plumas County on Friday.
The U.S. Forest Service said a thunder cell passing over the east side of the Plumas National Forest sparked a fire, dubbed the Sugar Fire, near Sugarloaf Peak.
Several structures in the area were immediately threatened by the flames and evacuated as the blaze moved across the flats, authorities said Friday evening.
The forest service said the California Highway Patrol closed Highway 70 in Sierra Valley from the Nervino airport east five miles to the Buttes.
See photos of the fire below.
This is a developing story.