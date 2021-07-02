RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership was arrested after being spotted near Rancho Cordova late Friday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over near Data and Capital Center drives, but the suspect got out and ran.
Deputies put up a perimeter in the area and started a K9 search.
Eventually, the suspect was found and arrested.
The K9 search has concluded, and the suspect has been located.
— Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) July 2, 2021
Authorities say the vehicle was originally reported stolen back on June 10 from a dealership in Sacramento.
The name of the suspect arrested has not been released at this point.