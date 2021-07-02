CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership was arrested after being spotted near Rancho Cordova late Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies located a stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over near Data and Capital Center drives, but the suspect got out and ran.

Deputies put up a perimeter in the area and started a K9 search.

Eventually, the suspect was found and arrested.

Authorities say the vehicle was originally reported stolen back on June 10 from a dealership in Sacramento.

The name of the suspect arrested has not been released at this point.