SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers were investigating after one person was shot near downtown Sacramento on Friday night, police said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers got a call regarding the shooting at around 8:40 p.m. near the Capitol Casino along the 400 block of North 16th Street.
One person was found shot at the scene and taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Information regarding a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting was not yet available.