STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a suspect who had allegedly broken into a home near Modesto was shot and killed by a homeowner – the second such incident this week in Stanislaus County.
The incident happened a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday at a property along the 4200 block of West Service Road.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, it appears that a homeowner was alerted about a possible break-in at the property. The homeowner showed up, found someone inside, then opened fire.
Deputies say the suspect died at the scene.
No information about the suspect's identity has been released at this point.
Back on Tuesday, another suspected home intruder was shot and killed by a resident of a home along the 3900 block of Blue Gum Avenue. In that incident, investigators say the early indications point to the shooting being an act of self-defense.