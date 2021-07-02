FOLSOM (CBS13) – Get your cowboy hats out, the Folsom Rodeo is back on after a one-year hiatus during the pandemic.

The longtime major local event is finally kicking back off this weekend, but people weren’t just anxious for the action. They were excited about the community support. As the horses circled the arena and the live music played, you could take in the sights and sounds of a community making a comeback.

“Adrenaline like crazy, so much adrenaline, but that’s what we live for. This is like a dream come true,” said Alicia Stearman, a trick rider with Wild Heart Ranch.

CJ DeForest is getting ready to compete in the Folsom Rodeo. It’s a long-standing family tradition of 60 years. So, it’s no surprise the event sold out Friday and Saturday this year after COVID cancelled the 2020 Rodeo.

“Man, it sucked. It slowed me down,” DeForest said. “It’s great to be back. I’ve been waiting for this day.”

There was a lot of excitement to get things rolling this year after businesses and non-profits took a hard hit from last year’s cancellation. Now the family fun is back with non-stop rodeo action kicking off with a high American flag arriving by skydiver. It’s a long-time patriotic event that’s once again bringing communities near and far together.

“I’m from Montana and I haven’t been to a rodeo in probably 45 years,” said Karey Stone.

“It feels great. We’re excited. We’re excited to be with people again,” said Katie Mull.

After a year off, CJ is anxious to compete in front of his biggest fan.

“I’m excited to watch my Dad rope and I’m so excited. I’m hoping he wins,” said his 6-year-old daughter Shiloh.

“So the rodeo is the place to be. It’s definitely fun times and a lot of entertainment,” said Stearman.

The Rodeo runs through Sunday and is expected to draw nearly 22,000 people over the holiday weekend. Tickets sold out for Friday and Saturday but you can still purchase tickets for the final shows on the 4th of July.