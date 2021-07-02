VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are pleading with Vacaville residents to remember that all fireworks are illegal in the city.
Vacaville is one of several cities in the greater Sacramento area where all fireworks, even those deemed "safe-and-sane" by California regulators, are banned.
Despite this ban, authorities say they've already dealt with more than 75 incidents related to fireworks over the past month.
In the most recent incident around midnight Friday, Vacaville police say they responded to a report of fireworks near Allison Parkway. There, first responders discovered flames shooting from a large part of a fire access road at the end of the street.
Firefighters quickly put the flames out before any buildings were damaged, but it appears the flames burned right up to and scorched a fence.
All fireworks are banned in Vacaville, Vallejo, Fairfield and Benicia.