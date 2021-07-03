SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run just south of the intersection of Florin and Power Inn roads Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.
The vehicle was described as an older green SUV driven by a Hispanic woman. No further suspect information was available.
Investigators said the vehicle struck a 50-year-old Asian man on a bicycle along Power Inn at Blackhawk Drive in the Florin area.
His identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact authorities.