By CBS13 Staff
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Crews on Saturday were searching for a man who went missing in the river near Rancho Cordova, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

Witnesses at the scene told CBS13 a boat capsized and a man was struggling to swim without a life vest.

Metro Fire said just after 5 p.m. that the man is possibly in his 30s but they were still working on a description of the individual.

Air and water units were in the area conducting the search.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will provide you more details as they become available.