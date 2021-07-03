RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Crews on Saturday were searching for a man who went missing in the river near Rancho Cordova, Sacramento Metro Fire said.
Witnesses at the scene told CBS13 a boat capsized and a man was struggling to swim without a life vest.READ MORE: Front Street Shelter Waives Pet Reclamation Fees For 1 Year As Surge Of Lost Animals Expected After Fourth Of July
Metro Fire said just after 5 p.m. that the man is possibly in his 30s but they were still working on a description of the individual.
Air and water units were in the area conducting the search.READ MORE: Electric Scooter Rider Fatally Struck By 2 Vehicles On Business 80
MORE NEWS: List: Most Northern California Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebrations Return After COVID-19
Witnesses tell me they saw a boat flip and a man struggling without a life vest. Sac Metro Fire confirms to me they are looking for a man, possibly in his 30s – but no exact description yet.
— Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) July 4, 2021
This is a developing story. CBS13 will provide you more details as they become available.