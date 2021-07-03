JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – Drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Jamestown that saw a vehicle slam into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.
The crash happened Friday afternoon along westbound Rawhide Ride near Pulpit Rock Road.
Investigators said 45-year-old Michael Bowers, who was driving a Ford Focus, veered off the north shoulder of the road and hit a tree. The collision caused the vehicle to bounce off the tree and continue to roll down an embankment, where it came to a stop.
Bowers died at the scene and his passenger, 34-year-old Samantha Tarango, was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center for major injuries. Both are from Sonora.
Investigators said both individuals were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and at least one of them was under the influence.
The crash remains under investigation.