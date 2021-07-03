A full slate of Fourth of July celebrations are scheduled across the greater Sacramento Valley after most were put on hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most cities plan on doing some sort of celebration again, a few communities have canceled their fireworks shows.

The following parades and fireworks shows are set to happen:

Auburn Fourth of July Parade

Corner of Harrison Ave and Lincoln Way in Auburn

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Elk Grove’s “Salute to the Red, White and Blue”

Elk Grove Park

6-10 p.m.

Fireworks start around 9:40 p.m.

Lodi’s 4th of July at the Lake

Lodi Lake Park

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Placerville’s Fourth of July Family Blast

El Dorado County Fair & Event Center

4-10 p.m.

Fireworks start at sundown.

Rancho Cordova’s 4th of July Celebration

July 3 and 4

Fireworks on both nights

Tickets need to be bought in advance: https://www.ranchocordovajuly4th.com/

Roseville’s 4th of July Celebration

Parade starts at 9 a.m.

Gates for fireworks at The Grounds open at 4 p.m.

Fireworks show starts between 9:15-9:30 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe

Lights on the Lake canceled, but a smaller fireworks show is planned.

Display scheduled to start around 9:20 p.m.

Stockton’s Fourth of July Parade

Downtown Stockton

10-11 a.m.

Tracy’s Fourth of July Celebration

Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Fireworks in the evening at Kyne football field @ Tracy High School.

Fourth on the Field

Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento (River Cats stadium)

Gates open at 7 p.m. Fireworks set for 9:30 p.m.

Tickets required: https://www.sutterhealthpark.com/fourthonthefieldremix

Vacaville’s Fourth of July Celebration

Andrews Park

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Yuba-Sutter Regional Fireworks

Beckwourth Riverfront Park, Marysville

Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Canceled

July 4th At Cal Expo.

Davis’ Fourth of July celebration.

Woodland’s Fourth of July fireworks.