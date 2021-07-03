PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews this weekend were battling two growing fires in Plumas County, one of which was ignited by a lightning strike and forced an evacuation advisory.
The U.S. Forest Service on Friday said a thunder cell passing over the east side of the Plumas National Forest sparked a fire, dubbed the Sugar Fire, near Sugarloaf Peak. Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, the Sugar Fire had grown to burn 300 acres.
Not far away, the Dotta Fire was also still burning in Plumas County near Horton Canyon east of Lake Davis. That fire started mid-week and has grown to burn 500 acres at 5% containment.
A Red Flag Warning was issued for 10 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday as dry lightning and gusty winds are expected in the region.
The Sugar Fire was burning southeast of that near the Nervino airport. Several structures in the area were immediately threatened by the flames and were initially evacuated as the blaze moved across the flats, authorities said Friday evening.
The forest service said Saturday afternoon that an evacuation advisory was now in place for Sugar Fire in the area east of Maddelena Road and Sugarloaf Mountain to Goodwin Ranch. The advisory is to put nearby residents on notice that structures in the area could later be threatened by flames and those mandatory evacuations may be necessary later. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office was notifying potentially impacted residents.
On Friday evening, the California Highway Patrol closed Highway 70 in Sierra Valley from the Nervino airport east five miles to the Buttes.
See photos of the Sugar Fire from Friday below.
This is a developing story.