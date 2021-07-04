PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Two growing blazes in Plumas County have been combined into the Beckwourth Complex Wildfire.

Crews this weekend were initially battling both lightning-caused fires in Plumas County – the Dotta and Sugar fires – the latter of which forced an evacuation advisory.

The Beckwourth Complex has burned more than 1,100-acres as of Sunday afternoon and was 24% contained. It is burning three miles northeast of Beckwourth.

The U.S. Forest Service on Friday said a thunder cell passing over the east side of the Plumas National Forest sparked the former Sugar Fire near Sugarloaf Peak and Nervino airport. Not far away, the Dotta Fire was also still burning in Plumas County near Horton Canyon east of Lake Davis. That fire started mid-week.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for 10 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday as dry lightning and gusty winds are expected in the region.

Several structures were threatened by the flames and were initially evacuated as the Sugar Fire part of the blaze moved across the flats, authorities said Friday evening.

The evacuation advisory was put in place Saturday for the area east of Maddelena Road and Sugarloaf Mountain to Goodwin Ranch. The advisory is to put nearby residents on notice that structures in the area could later be threatened by flames and those mandatory evacuations may be necessary later. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office was notifying potentially impacted residents Saturday.

An evacuation advisory for the Dixie Valley also remained in place as of Sunday.

See photos of the Sugar Fire from Friday below.

sugar-fire-1 (credit: U.S. Forest Service) sugar-fire-2 (credit: U.S. Forest Service) sugar-fire-3 (credit: U.S. Forest Service)

This is a developing story.