SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews were battling a three-alarm blaze near the Oak Park area on Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department said.
Multiple tractor-trailers were reportedly on fire along 14th Avenue. Sacramento Fire said 14th Avenue was closed at Stockton Boulevard to 40th Street.
Just after 5 p.m., a large plume of smoke could be seen over the area. At around 5:30 p.m., the smoke was appearing to start dying down.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will bring you more details as they become available.