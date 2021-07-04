REDDING, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — Crews on Sunday were continuing to battle the three largest fires burning in Northern California.

The greatest threat came from the Salt Fire, which broke out Wednesday near a highway and destroyed 41 buildings, including 27 homes, in a rural area north of Redding. As of Sunday morning, it had grown to burn more than 9,100 acres and was 15% contained.

Authorities suspect the fire started from a hot piece of metal that flew off a car or truck on Interstate 5. They haven’t found the vehicle.

Some residents were allowed to return home Saturday but evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for several rural communities, Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said.

The area could see triple-digit temperatures on Sunday.

Fire officials said hot weather and parched brush made perfect conditions for the kinds of disasters that have destroyed thousands of square miles of land in recent years, mainly in rural and forest areas.

The state’s largest blaze, the Lava Fire burning partly on the flanks of Mount Shasta, was 39% contained Sunday after burning more than 24,700 acres as of the afternoon. The blaze, sparked by a lightning strike on June 25, forced several thousand people from their homes, but most of them were allowed to return late Thursday.

Still, officials at a community meeting Saturday acknowledged the frustration and asked for patience, saying they don’t want to let people back in and have flames spread quickly.

“The concern is repopulating too soon and having this be aggressive,” Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said.

To the northeast, the Tennant Fire in the Klamath National Forest, has burned five buildings, including two homes, and threatened several hundred more. It grew slightly overnight to burn more than 10,400 acres. But officials reported progress and the fire was 29% contained early Sunday.

Mop-up began on the western flank while flames remained active on the east side, where evacuation orders and warnings are still in place.

The trio of blazes were among more than a dozen wildfires that erupted in recent days in the midst of hot, dry conditions usually seen in August, fire officials said.

See photos from the three fires below.

TOPSHOT-US-CLIMATE-DROUGHT-FIRE TOPSHOT - An air tanker drops retardant along a ridge during the Salt fire in Lakehead, California on July 2, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) SFChronicleSaltFire SAN FRANCISCO, CA - July 2: A scorched property is seen in the Gregory Creek area during the Salt Fire near Lakehead, California Friday, July 2, 2021. The fire has burned 5,043 acres and is 5% contained. (Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) SFChronicleSaltFire SAN FRANCISCO, CA - July 2: scorched vehicle is seen in the Gregory Creek area during the Salt Fire in Lakehead-Lakeshore, California Friday, July 2, 2021. The fire has burned 5,043 acres and is 5% contained. (Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) SFChronicleSaltFire SAN FRANCISCO, CA - July 2: A melted toy car is seen near a damaged property in Gregory Creek in Lakehead, California Friday, July 2, 2021. The fire has burned 5,043 acres and is 5% contained. (Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) US-CLIMATE-WILDFIRE-CALIFORNIA Burned appliances are all that is left at a smoldering property during the Salt fire in the Gregory Creek area of Shasta County, south of Lakehead, California on July 2, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) US-CLIMATE-WILDFIRE-CALIFORNIA Raymond Vasquez of Wildfire Defense Systems insurance surveys a property during the Salt fire in the Gregory Creek area of Shasta County, south of Lakehead, California on July 2, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) TOPSHOT-US-CLIMATE-WILDFIRE-DROUGHT-FIRE TOPSHOT - In this long exposure photograph, flames surround a drought-stricken Shasta Lake during the "Salt fire" in Lakehead, California early on July 2, 2021, as firefighters battle nearly a dozen wildfires in the region following a heatwave and multiple lightning strikes. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) SFChronicleSaltFire SAN FRANCISCO, CA - July 2: The Salt Fire is seen burning in the mountains in a long exposure photograph near Lakehead, California Thursday, July 1, 2021. The fire has burned 4,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. (Stephen Lam/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA Firefighters monitor the scene as the Lava fire continues to burn in Weed, California on July 1, 2021. - Firefighters are battling nearly a dozen wildfires in the region following soaring temperatures in California's valley, mountain and desert areas, windy dry conditions, lightning storms across several parts of the western United States. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Near Mount Shasta In Northern California WEED, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: The Lava Fire flares up as it moves through the area on July 01, 2021 in Weed, California. The Lava Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is currently 19 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA A huge ash plume rises into the sky as the Lava fire explodes in Weed, California on July 1, 2021. - Firefighters are battling nearly a dozen wildfires in the region following soaring temperatures in California's valley, mountain and desert areas, windy dry conditions, lightning storms across several parts of the western United States. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Near Mount Shasta In Northern California WEED, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: A U.S. Forest Service strike team drives towards the Lava Fire as it moves through the area on July 01, 2021 in Lakehead, California. The Lava Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is currently 19 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) TOPSHOT-US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA TOPSHOT - The abandoned Juniper Lodge motel smolders after burning down during the Tennant fire in Macdoel, California on July 1, 2021. - Firefighters are battling nearly a dozen wildfires in the region following soaring temperatures in California's valley, mountain and desert areas, windy dry conditions, lightning storms across several parts of the western United States. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images) US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA The abandoned Juniper Lodge motel smolders after burning down during the Tennant fire in Macdoel, California on July 1, 2021. - Firefighters are battling nearly a dozen wildfires in the region following soaring temperatures in California's valley, mountain and desert areas, windy dry conditions, lightning storms across several parts of the western United States. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

In Southern California, evacuations were ordered after a wildfire broke out and grew rapidly Sunday near an off-road vehicle park in Gorman, about an hour northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

National parks put out renewed calls for people to heed restrictions on campfires and other fire risks during the holiday weekend.

Klamath National Forest officials said below-average winter rainfall and recent record-high temperatures “mean that one single spark can start a wildfire.” Visitors were warned not to drive or park on dry grass or brush because hot exhaust pipes and mufflers could torch them.

Last year, California wildfires scorched more than 6,562 square miles (17,000 square kilometers) of land, the most in its recorded