WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The bombastic bright colors of fireworks for the Fourth of July can make anyone feel like a kid again.

The excitement and energy filled people at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento for people and others who were able to attend their favorite Independence Day events around the region.

“Just being super excited, finally making fun memories with the kids and the family,” said Stephanie Eng, who attended the El Dorado County Fourth Of July event in Placerville.

“I’m excited to see what they’ve put together after having a year off,” said Tom West III, who also attended the event in Placerville.

Jody Gray, the CEO of the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, said the day has been an exciting but somewhat overwhelming experience.

“We had to plan it as if it was going to happen, knowing that might not happen. So it was kind of like last year trying to do our fair and knowing that it might not happen. But this had more positive potential every day,” Gray said.

This day felt especially special for some after such a long wait.

“[It’s] like back to normal, but I think it’s going to be bigger and better this year,” Gray said.

Gray said that she thinks it will be a great success based on the large amounts of phone calls and emails the fairgrounds have gotten regarding the event. Some people can’t wait to feel that sense of normalcy again.

“It’s going to sound like a cold beer cracking. It’s going to sound like America and freedom ringing. It’s going to be a good time,” West said.

That normalcy is also giving people hope for what’s to come for future events with pandemic restrictions peeled back.

“We can’t wait. Can’t wait for the Christmas parade. Why not, right?!” said Katie Delyon, who attended the Roseville Fourth of July Parade.

While it may not be Christmas in July, this Independence Day was certain to make a colorful and lasting impression on many.

There were also members of the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera in West Sacramento to entertain people at the ballpark.

One of the parking lot attendees at Sutter Health Park mentioned that they anticipated a sold-out crowd. Judging by the crowds of people, he may not have been far off.