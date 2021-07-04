MODESTO (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of making threats toward Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen over social media, police said on Sunday.
Gopi Rajagopal, 45, of Modesto, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of making criminal threats and making threats to a public official.
Rajagopal was taken into custody Sunday after investigators completed a thorough assessment and evaluation of the alleged threats toward Zwahlen, police said.
Details regarding the alleged threats were not released.