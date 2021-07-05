MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A Mariposa County teen who was reported missing last week has been located, say authorities.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office reported the news on Monday, saying she had been reunited with her family.
They didn't provide any further information.
Emillie Miller,13, left her home on June 29, prompting a flurry of concern from local residents who were eager to get her back home. While missing, she had reportedly been sighted in the Manteca area.
Prior to going missing, Miller had suffered a broken nose and two blackeyes in a crash.