Sex Offender Accused Of Hanging Around Ponderosa High Campus In Shingle SpringsA registered sex offender who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor has been arrested after he reportedly walked onto the Ponderosa High School campus and sat next to students during lunch. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened back on June 30. Deputies say 41-year-old Nolan Simmons was seen on campus, prompting students to notify school staff. The school resource officer responded and found Simmons on Meder Road. Deputies say it appears that Simmons had walked onto the campus and sat next to several students while they were eating lunch. Just the day before, deputies say a warrant had been issued for Simmons’ arrest for allegedly cutting off his GPS monitor.

26 minutes ago