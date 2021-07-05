Firefighter Inmate Accused Of Taking Fire Truck For JoyrideAn inmate firefighter is accused of taking a firefighting truck for a joyride. Surveillance video captures the moment the truck plowed through a fence at "Rack It Truck Racks" in Shingle Springs.

21 minutes ago

Sex Offender Accused Of Hanging Around Ponderosa High Campus In Shingle SpringsA registered sex offender who allegedly cut off his ankle monitor has been arrested after he reportedly walked onto the Ponderosa High School campus and sat next to students during lunch. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened back on June 30. Deputies say 41-year-old Nolan Simmons was seen on campus, prompting students to notify school staff. The school resource officer responded and found Simmons on Meder Road. Deputies say it appears that Simmons had walked onto the campus and sat next to several students while they were eating lunch. Just the day before, deputies say a warrant had been issued for Simmons’ arrest for allegedly cutting off his GPS monitor.

25 minutes ago

Man Suspected Of Robbing Check-Cashing Business In Natomas ArrestedAt around noon Monday, a man walked into a check-cashing business on 1500 West Camino Avenue in the Natomas area and allegedly made threats to the employees and referred to explosives, police say. They handed the man some cash and he left. Sacramento police later located the man and took him into custody at a Motel 6 off Jibboom Street.

47 minutes ago

7/5/21 PM Digi-CastLooking good for the next few days!

2 hours ago

Monday Afternoon Forecast - July 5, 2021Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week -- and how hot it's supposed to get.

4 hours ago