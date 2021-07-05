NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Firefighters were stretched thin as they battled multiple blazes overnight.

While it’s not certain as to what caused all of the fires, neighbors in North Highlands say fireworks were going off all over.

“Holy macaroni!” said Rebecca Rydell.

Rydell woke up a bit shaken up after fire ripped through her neighbor’s garage and spread through three boats in the driveway of the home on Dutch Flat Road.

“Oh my goodness sakes,” said Jetta Herta, who also lives nearby. She said it sounded like a bomb going off.

The man who owns the home was taken to a local hospital. Metro Fire Department firefighters are looking for a cause. People who live nearby heard the booms of fireworks all night.

“I would assume that’s what happened,” said Walter Lose. “There were fireworks everywhere — up and down the street and down that street.”

Firework debris littered the streets at yet another home, which was on Tippwood Way. The chimney and roof burned.

“It’s always the busiest day of the year on the 5th,” said Robert Ross Regan with Golden Coast Construction and Restoration, who assessed damage at 20 homes in the Sacramento area by mid-morning.

“We’ll do the board up-secure the home, make sure the family is taken care of -get their valuables out,” said Regan.

Neighbors are nervous that they’re in for more.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and I don’t think I’ve ever heard it this bad. Ever,” said Rebecca.