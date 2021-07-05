NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Three homes were damaged in fires that happened within an hour of each other early Monday morning in North Highlands.
Sacramento Metro Fire says their crews responded to the three fires.
The first was reported just before 1 a.m. along Floral Drive. The second happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Tippwood Way.
Just over 10 minutes later, the final fire was reported along Dutch Flat Road.
Fire damages several N Highlands homes including this one on Dutch Flat where several boats were burned. Neighbors recount fireworks in the street: "It sounded like bombs going off." @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/xeD8KiTMYK
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) July 5, 2021
Firefighters say there were people inside the homes in each incident. All had to be awoken and evacuated by crews.
In one of the incidents, firefighters also say they had to transport someone to the hospital.
It's unclear how much damage was done by the fires.
Exactly what caused the fires is under investigation, but the incidents came on the same night that Fourth of July revelers were setting off fireworks. A flood of reports for illegal fireworks were sent in by residents across the area.