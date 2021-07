COVID Update: Sacramento County Lags Behind With Vaccinating TeensSacramento County is lagging behind the state numbers when it comes to vaccinating teenagers. Health officials say 35% of young people 12 to 17 in the county have received at least one dose, below the statewide average of 40%. Of the state residents eligible to receive the vaccine, 89% have received only one dose.

25 minutes ago

Sacramento County Being Sued Over Death Of Girl Hit On FreewaySacramento County is facing a lawsuit over the death of a young girl in foster care. The girl was killed last January. According to police, 12-year-old Kendra Czekaj left the Children's Receiving Home, following a 16-year-old girl who had run across business 80. When Czekaj crossed the freeway, she was hit and killed.

2 hours ago

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 7/6/21Dave Bender has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

3 hours ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 7/6/21Here's the latest news and weather update from the Sacramento region.

3 hours ago

Woodland Man Shot In The Foot By Celebratory Gunfire On July 4thOne Woodland family wants people to remember that what goes up, must come down. Their simple 4th of July celebration ended with a bullet getting lodged in the father's foot.

4 hours ago