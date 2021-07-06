RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The body of a missing swimmer who went missing over the weekend has been pulled from the American River in Rancho Cordova.
Authorities said the man in his 30s disappeared in the river Saturday near the El Manto Access site.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
A friend said he went underwater and never came back up.
Rescue crews were out on the water for hours looking for the man over the weekend, but they could not locate him.READ MORE: Police Investigating Bomb Threat In Elk Grove
On Monday, authorities confirmed that his body was found.
The name of the man has not been released.MORE NEWS: 100+ Positions Available At Sacramento River Cats Job Fair Happening Tuesday
Authorities say that area of the river particularly dangerous, with sharp drop-offs and unpredictable currents.