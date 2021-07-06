ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Several businesses in an Elk Grove neighborhood have been evacuated as officers investigate a bomb threat.
The scene is along the 9200 block of Laguna Springs Drive. Elk Grove police say, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Vitalant blood bank got a bomb threat and evacuated the building as a precaution.
Other businesses and individuals in the area were contacted, police say.
Officers are currently on scene in the 9200 block of Laguna Springs Drive investigating a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, businesses and individuals in the area have been contacted while we investigate. We will update with additional info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/bj5XYuMqBn
A search of the building and area turned up nothing, police say.
The suspect who made the alleged threat was detained nearby. Police say she appears to have made the threat to avoid an appointment at Vitalant.