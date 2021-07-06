CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Several businesses in an Elk Grove neighborhood have been evacuated as officers investigate a bomb threat.

The scene is along the 9200 block of Laguna Springs Drive. Elk Grove police say, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Vitalant blood bank got a bomb threat and evacuated the building as a precaution.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed

Other businesses and individuals in the area were contacted, police say.

A search of the building and area turned up nothing, police say.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

The suspect who made the alleged threat was detained nearby. Police say she appears to have made the threat to avoid an appointment at Vitalant.