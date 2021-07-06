AUBURN (CBS13) — A 21-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of stalking a woman and allegedly trying to get into her North Auburn home, deputies say.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, early in the morning on June 28, a woman called to report being alerted by her surveillance camera that someone was in her backyard looking into her bedroom window.
Deputies got to the scene in time to find a man running out from the backyard. A K9 tried to track the suspect, but the trail went cold.
Surveillance video revealed that the man had pulled his shorts down and was touching himself while looking through the window, deputies say.
The next day, the sheriff’s office says they got a call from the suspect himself, 21-year-old Auburn resident Joshua Tucker. He soon turned himself in.
Investigators allege that Tucker had been stalking the woman for about a year – and had even allegedly tried to get into the woman's home several times.
Tucker was booked into jail and is facing charges of stalking, attempted residential burglary, peeping, and engaging in a lewd act in public.