WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento River Cats will host their annual job fair Tuesday afternoon.
It will take place from 1-3 p.m. at Sutter Health Park. More than 100 positions – from concession attendants, cooks and warehouse clerks – will be available.
People who attend the job fair will also be given two free tickets to a future River Cats game.
Interested job hunters must submit an application online before attending Tuesday’s job fair by visiting this link: https://www.milb.com/sacramento/ballpark/employment.